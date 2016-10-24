Oct 24 Wabash National Corp :
* Wabash National Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results; delivers year-over-year earnings growth for 11th consecutive quarter
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net sales for Q3 decreased 13 percent to $464 million from $531 million in prior year quarter
* New trailer shipments for Q3 were approximately 15,450
* In addition, also now expect 2016 total units to be at low end of 60,000 to 62,000 shipment range communicated previously
* "Longer term, we do expect to see order volumes moderate"
* "Longer term, believe demand environment for trailers will remain healthy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.