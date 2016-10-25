Oct 25Ams AG :

* Said on Monday had signed agreement to acquire 100% of shares in Heptagon, worldwide leader in high performance optical packaging and micro-optics

* Said transaction combines an upfront consideration in cash and shares with a substantial deferred earn-out consideration

* Said upfront consideration includes $64 million in cash from available funds, capital increase of 15% of outstanding shares from authorized capital and shares from currently held treasury shares for total value of upfront consideration of approx. $570 million

* Q3 reported group revenues were 146.7 million euros (equivalent to around mid-point of previous expectations when excluding divestiture and exchange rate effects), up 11% sequentially compared to Q2 and decreasing 4% from 153.0 million euros in the same quarter 2015

* On a constant currency basis, third quarter revenues were 4% lower compared to the third quarter last year

* Q3 net result was 55.9 million euros compared to 34.0 million euros in same period last year

* Total backlog on Sept. 30(excluding consignment stock agreements) was 132.2 million euros compared to 146.6 million euros at the end of the second quarter and 101.4 million euros on Sept. 30, 2015.

* For Q4, ams sees a muted development of its business in revenues and earnings, particularly due to a negative development at a specific customer in the consumer end market and a production yield issue in an industrial product line

* Expects fourth quarter revenues of 127-134 million euros

* Looking into 2017, however, addition of Heptagon substantially expands ams' broad and confirmed revenue and development pipeline resulting in major expected revenue effects from mid-year 2017 onwards

