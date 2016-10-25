Oct 25 Net Insurance SpA :

* Said on Monday it issued the second tranche of subordinated Tier-II bonds - 7.00 percent Fixed Rate Dated Subordinated Notes due Sept. 30, 2026

* The value of the second tranche amounts to 5 million euros ($5.44 million)

* As the result of the issuance the amount of the bonds in circulation equals to 10 million euros

