BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
Oct 25 Net Insurance SpA :
* Said on Monday it issued the second tranche of subordinated Tier-II bonds - 7.00 percent Fixed Rate Dated Subordinated Notes due Sept. 30, 2026
* The value of the second tranche amounts to 5 million euros ($5.44 million)
* As the result of the issuance the amount of the bonds in circulation equals to 10 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman