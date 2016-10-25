Oct 25 Skoczowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (Polkap) :

* Said on Monday that its unit PWTA Sp. z o.o. has begun the economic activity on Oct. 21

* Previously PWTA did not conduct any business activity

* Polkap owns 99 pct of shares in PWTA

* PWTA to service Polkap's customers and sales, Polkap focuses on production

