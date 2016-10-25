Oct 25Wilbo SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a deal with Gadus sp. z o.o. for sale of property in Gdynia for 22.1 million zlotys ($5.57 million)

* Wilbo also signed with A&D a deal for sale of movable production assets previously used by Wilbo for the production of frozen food for total price of 2.5 million zlotys

