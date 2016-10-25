Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 25Softblue SA :
* Said on Monday it signed a deal with Municipality City of Pabianice for developing full documentation for the project "Modernization and development of city transport in Pabianice" along with preparation of explanations and documentation updates during its evaluation
* Total value of deal is 488,925 zlotys ($123,36)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)