Oct 25 Helgeland Sparebank :

* Successful placement of directed new share issue

* To issue 1.9 million new equity certificates at subscription price 70 Norwegian crowns ($8.48) per equity certificate

* Gross proceeds of about 130 million crowns are expected

* Proposes repair issue of up to 314,285 equity certificates at subscription price 70 crowns per equity certificate

* Expects to raise about 22 million crowns in repair issue proceeds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.2542 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)