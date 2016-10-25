Oct 25 L'occitane International Sa

* 6-Mnth sept ended total sales 551.7 million euros versus 546.7 million euros

* group's net sales grew by 1.3% at constant exchange rates and 0.9% at reported rates for first six months of fy2017

* group's same store sales for the first six months of fy2017 fell 2.5%

* group's net sales grew by 1.3% at constant exchange rates and 0.9% at reported rates for first six months of fy2017