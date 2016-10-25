FRANKFURT, Oct 25 The European Central Bank announced the following results for its latest liquidity providing operation: Main Refinancing Operation-Allotment Intended Volume: Reference Number: 20160114 Min Allotment: Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed Rate: 0.00 % Operation Type: Liquidity Providing Max Bid Limit: Procedure: Standard Tender Max Bids per Cpty: 1 Tender Date: 25/10/2016 11:15 Marg. Rate: Start Date: 26/10/2016 % of All. at Fixed Rate: 100 Maturity Date: 01/11/2016 Tot Amount Allotted: 36026.5 mn Duration (days): 6 Weight. Avg. Allot. Rate: Tot Bid Amount: 36026.5 mn Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender Tot Number of Bidders: 77 Allotment Method: Min Rate (bids): Max Rate (bids): ///Estimate on 25/10/2016 of the average autonomous factors for the period 26/10/2016 to 31/10/2016 amounts to EUR 838.7 bn. Benchmark allotment based on the ECB's liquidity forecast as of 25/10/2016 amounts to EUR -385.0 bn. For general information on the calculation of the benchmark allotment amount, please see www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/liq/html/index.en.html as well as ECB page Operational Communications.///