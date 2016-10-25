Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne says:
* nearly 100 percent certain no deal on asset disposals will
happen in Q4
* never indicated that components units were for sale, but
there have been a number of approaches and discussions continue
from time to time
* FY debt projection does not include assumptions of any
asset disposals
* has seen no signs of falling dealer profit, sales in the
U.S. Market
* maintains objective of double-digit North America profit
margins after U.S. factory shake-up is completed
* given the devaluation of the Canadian dollar, FCA's two
plants in Canada remain competitive after Unifor contract
* new contract with Canadian union Unifor "buys us peace on
the farm for the next four years"
