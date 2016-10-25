Oct 25 Bahnhof AB (publ) :

* Sees 2016 2016 operating profit (EBIT) of 95 million Swedish crowns ($10.62 million)

* Sees 2016 sales of 800 million crowns

* Says slightly longer forecast is to achieve sales of at least 1 billion crowns in two years at the latest, with an operating margin of at least 12 percent

Source text: bit.ly/2e6RStw

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9452 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)