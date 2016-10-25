UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd
* NPAT for 1h2017 was NZ$13.5 million, up NZ$0.1 million
* Hy total group sales were NZ$256.2 million, up 22.0% on previous half year
* Directors have declared an interim dividend of 9.5 cents per ordinary share, up 1.0 cent on last year
* Hy same store sales were up 1.4% with kfc, pizza hut and starbucks coffee all showing growth
* Current strategies across these brands are delivering positive results
* Potential Hawaiian acquisition will be settled late in year and expected to deliver earnings for last 2 months of FY17
* Existing new zealand businesses expected to deliver a net profit after tax for FY17 year in vicinity of NZ$30-32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources