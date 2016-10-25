Oct 25 Nuvasive Inc
* Reiterated full year 2016 financial guidance in line with
prior expectations, with exception of revenue
* Nuvasive reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $239.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $243.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects full year 2016 revenue to be lower than prior
expectations
* Sees revenue of approximately $952.0 million for 2016
