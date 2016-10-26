Oct 26 Artifex Mundi SA:

* Said on Tuesday the final issue price under its initial public offering (IPO) has been set at 22.5 zloty per share

* The final number of shares offered in IPO is 4,418,000, including 517,000 shares to be offered to individual investors and 3,901,000 shares to be offered to institutional investors

* Under the IPO the company offers 500,000 new shares, the issue could raise 11.25 million zlotys ($2.84 million)

* Previously, the company planned to offer 6.15 million shares at a maximum price of 33 zlotys per share

* The subscription period for individual investors runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 and subscription period for the institutional investors runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27

($1 = 3.9610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)