Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 26 Solocal Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that denies the statement of Regroupement PP Local published in a press release
* Solocal Group took note that the Regroupement PP Local association was opposed to the debt restructuring plan proposed by the Board of Directors, on Oct. 19
* Solocal Group wishes to clarify that contrary to the allegations of Regroupement PP Local, the Company is not aware of "concrete proposals", but simple ideas
* Solocal adds that these simple ideas require background work to look like concrete proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)