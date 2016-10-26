Oct 26 Far East Horizon Ltd
* FETJ deal consideration of RMB927.89 million
* IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and
purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
* IFEL has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has
conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets
* IFEL consideration payable by purchaser to IFEL for IFEL
disposal of IFEL underlying assets shall be RMB 2.59 billion
* FETJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and
purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement
* Vendor is Far Eastern Horizon Financial Leasing Co and
purchaser is Shanghai Guotai Junan Security Assets Management
* It is anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group
would realise a net gain of approximately RMB7.7 million
* Net proceeds received from disposal will be applied on
future finance lease transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: