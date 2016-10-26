LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - The CBOE has launched an index that
tracks the steepness of the implied volatility curve, or
volatility smile, to capture options premium in US equity
markets.
The CBOE S&P 500 Smile Index tracks an options-based
strategy that sells downside puts and alternates between long
and short call positioning, depending on steepness.
When the curve is steep the index follows a strangle
position, selling both puts and calls, while a flatter curve
triggers a risk reversal that sees the short put position
combined with a long upside call.
The strategy is based on analysis that shows a flatter smile
is associated with the bottom of a market, when volatility is
already high. At that point, the anticipated upside is captured
through the long call position in the risk reversal.
Signals for positioning are provided by put-to-call ratios.
Put options typically outstrip calls and a ratio that shows
downside options outstripping upside contracts by 1.5 times or
less triggers the risk reversal trade to position for more
bullish expectations. That is done through the sale of a 25
delta put and the purchase of a 25 delta call to capture upside
moves.
A ratio greater than 1.5 triggers the strangle position
through the sale of a 25 delta put and 25 delta call.
The options positions are collateralised with one-month
Treasury bills.
"Hedge fund, portfolio managers and individuals who trade
derivatives products are looking for ways to enhance yields in
the current low interest rate environment," said Bill Speth,
vice president of research at CBOE. "The CBOE Smile index offers
these investors another tool to take action based on the current
market outlook."
Positions are maintained for a month and the index rolls on
every third Friday of the month. Values are published every 15
seconds.
According to analysis by CBOE, the smile index delivers a
higher average return across all conditions than related
strategies such as the S&P 500 Iron Condor Index and the S&P 500
Iron Butterfly Index - both of which are short put and call
spreads.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)