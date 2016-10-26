Oct 26 Avery Dennison Corp :
* Expects FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) of
$3.95 to $4.00
* Avery Dennison announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01
* Q3 earnings per share $0.98
* Q3 sales $1.51 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.55
* Raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted
(non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10
* Raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and adjusted
(non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10, due in part to lower tax rate versus.
Previous expectation
* Says raised FY16 guidance midpoint for reported and
adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.10
* Says now expects 2016 earnings per share of $3.50 to $3.55
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly organic sales growth (non-GAAP) of about 3
percent
* In Q3, realized about $21 million in pre-tax savings from
restructuring, net of transition costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: