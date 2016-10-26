Oct 26 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida
:
* Seacoast reports third quarter 2016 eps increased 85% on
record loan production and expense management
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue rose 27 percent to $47.4 million
* Qtrly net interest income increased $8.4 million or 29%
year over year and $3.0 million or 9% above Q2 levels
* Q3 revenue view $46.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Seacoast reaffirms 2016 adjusted diluted EPS target of
$1.00
* Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida - "recent brush
with Hurricane Matthew not expected to have any material impact
to noninterest expense in Q4"
