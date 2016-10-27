Oct 27 Your Image SA (Varsav VR SA) :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed an investment agreement
with existing partners of Ovid Works Sp. o.o. (Ovid) pursuant to
which the company will acquire no more than 60 pct stake in Ovid
at price no higher than 850,000 zlotys ($213,901)
* Funds will be transferred to Ovid through the acquisition
by Your Image of newly issued shares in the increased share
capital of Ovid or through the acquisition of shares held by the
existing partners of Ovid
* Ovid aims to create games with a first person perspective
* Ovid is working on "Metamorphosis" game in VR version that
is to debut in Q2 2017
($1 = 3.9738 zlotys)
