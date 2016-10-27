Oct 27 Spain's Telefonica

* Says dividend payout ratio to be around 50 percent of free cash flow, assuming free cash flow of 4 billion euros ($4.36 billion) per year, versus more than 90 percent previously

* Reiterates 2016 targets on revenue, OIBDA margin, makes no mention of goal to reach a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.35 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)