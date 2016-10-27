Oct 27 Jyske Bank :

* 9-Month net profit: 1,914 million Danish crowns ($280.74 million) (9-month 2015: 1,639 million crowns)

* Q3 loan impairment charges 77 million crowns (Reuters poll 36.0 million crowns)

* Q3 net interest income 1.60 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.47 billion crowns)

* Q3 pre-tax profit 901 million crowns (Reuters poll 837 million crowns)

* It is intention of supervisory board, at AGM in March 2017, to propose a motion for distribution of ordinary dividend for financial year 2016 in line with dividend for FY 2015