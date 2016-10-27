Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Geotrekk SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it completed subscription of its series E shares
* Under the subscription 5.5 million series E shares were allotted at the issue price of 0.1 zloty ($0.03) per share to four entities
* Resolved to raise capital via series E share issue in April
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9694 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)