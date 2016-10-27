Oct 27 Geotrekk SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it completed subscription of its series E shares

* Under the subscription 5.5 million series E shares were allotted at the issue price of 0.1 zloty ($0.03) per share to four entities

* Resolved to raise capital via series E share issue in April

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9694 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)