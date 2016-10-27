Oct 27 Tal Education Group
* Q2 total student enrollments increased by 77.0%
year-over-year to about 1,117,650 from about 631,430 in Q2 of
prior year (corrects period)
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results
for the second fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2016
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $227.5 million to $230.3 million
* Q2 revenue $271.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $250.5
million
* Basic net income per American Depositary Share US$0.69
* Diluted net income per American Depositary Share US$0.61
* Qtrly income from operations increased by 17.5% to US$69.1
million from US$58.8 million in same period of fiscal year 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: