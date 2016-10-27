Oct 27 Tegeta:
* Notes media reports regarding an application issued by
Barloworld against Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd
* Following purchase of Optimum in April, and whilst optimum
was still in business rescue, Tegeta inherited a disputed
balance with Barloworld
* Optimum has instructed its bankers to settle balance
(under protest) and insisted on delivery of all supporting
documents and invoices to substantiate Barloworld's claim
* As payment was made on Oct 26, Tegeta and Optimum expect
Barloworld's application to be withdrawn
Link to press release: (bit.ly/2dZrCUe)
