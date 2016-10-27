Oct 27 (IFR) - Private equity firm CDH is in the market selling part of its stake in pork producer WH Group to raise up to HK$6.48bn (US$836m). The deal, involving 1bn shares, is being marketed at an indicative price range of HK$6.22-$6.48 or at a discount of 4.6%-8.4% to the pre-deal spot. There is a nine-month lock-up on the seller. Morgan Stanley is the sole bookrunner. (Reporting by Fiona Lau)