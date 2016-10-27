Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 World Wrestling Entertainment Inc
* Expects average paid subscribers to WWE network of 1.40 million (+/- 2%) in Q4
* WWE reports Q3 2016 results & targets record 2017 adjusted OIBDA of $100 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 revenue $164.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $175 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WWE Network subscribers increased 24% from Q3 2015 to 1.46 million average paid subscribers over Q3 2016
* Targeted adjusted OIBDA of $100 million for 2017
* Sees "continued WWE network subscriber growth" for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.