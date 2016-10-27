Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Fti Consulting Inc :
* FTI Consulting reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share of $0.52
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.15 to $2.45
* Q3 revenue $438 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.7 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $1.8 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.