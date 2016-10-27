AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Eastern European low cost carrier Wizz Air will increase plane deliveries in 2017 to meet growing demand, its chief executive said on Thursday.

* Wizz Air is now planning to add a net 12 planes to its fleet next year, mainly A321s, instead of 10, Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on the sidelines of a summit at the Center for Aviation (CAPA) in Amsterdam on Thursday

* Although Wizz has cut back growth plans for Britain after the country's vote to leave the European Union, underlying demand remains strong, Varadi said

* Wizz has shifted growth to other European destinations, such as Scandinavia, Germany and the Benelux countries, he said

* "We are looking forward to doing more in the UK, but all this uncertainty around Brexit is not helpful," he said, adding he could not "unnotice" the weakness of sterling

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon)