Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Timkensteel Corp
* Timkensteel announces third-quarter 2016 results
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 loss per share $0.38
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 sales $213.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.7 million
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Timkensteel Corp -Q4 shipments are expected to be approximately 5 percent lower than third-quarter 2016
* Timkensteel Corp -Q3 results include after-tax pension settlement expense of $3.4 million
* Timkensteel Corp -2016 capital spending is projected to be $45 million
* Timkensteel Corp -Continued pressure on oil and gas shipments is expected in Q4 due to low levels of energy exploration and production spend
* Timkensteel Corp -Qtrly U.S. Rig count is about 40 percent lower compared with Q3 of 2015
* Timkensteel Corp -Weak market dynamics and imports are expected to continue to pressure pricing in Q4 Source text :
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.