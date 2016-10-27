UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Woolworths Ltd -
* for big w, we do not currently anticipate an improvement in fy17 ebit compared to fy16
* We expect modest improvement in apparel sales in second half
* Asx alert-first quarter sales results-wow.ax
* total first quarter sales from continuing operations $15.333 billion versus $15.18 billion
* Qtrly australian food and petrol sales $10.51 billion versus $10.50 billion a year ago
* "petrol sales for quarter of $1.2 billion were 11% below prior year"
* "woolworths no longer reports sales from home improvement business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources