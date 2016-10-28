Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Proximus Nv :
* Q3 results
* Q3 underlying EBITDA 474 million euros ($516.80 million) versus 456 million euros in Reuters Poll
* Interim dividend of 0.50 euro per share to be paid on 9 Dec 2016
* Underlying revenue of 1,487 million euros in the third quarter of 2016, down by 1.4 pct
* 2016 full-year group underlying EBITDA outlook revised upwards to a growth of 3 to 4 pct
* Q3 net income group share 160 million euros
* Q3 net income 121 million euros in Reuters Poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)