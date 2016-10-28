Oct 28 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 revenues of 65.0 million euros
($70.9 million), up from 47.2 million euros
* Q3 operating loss is 48.5 million euros versus a loss of
63.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net profit is 8.1 million euros versus a loss of 61.4
million euros a year ago
* Cash position at Sept. 30 is 938.8 million euros, up from
374.4 million euros a year ago
* "We reiterate our cash burn guidance for the full year
within the range of 100-120 million euros, excluding payments
from Gilead for filgotinib" - CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)