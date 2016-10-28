Oct 28 Graal SA :

* Said on Thursday Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny (OFE) and Nationale-Nederlanden Dobrowolny Fundusz Emerytalny (DFE) sold under tender offer 875,297 shares, representing 10.86 pct stake in the company

* After the transaction OFE and DFE do not have any shares of Graal

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)