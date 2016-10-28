Oct 28 Bookrunner for Ferrexpo Plc :

* Has sold an aggregate of 63 million ordinary shares of Ferrexpo representing approximately 10.7 percent of company's existing issued ordinary share capital

* Placing at a price of 110 pence per share raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £69 million

* Seller is a subsidiary of Cercl Holdings Limited, a joint venture between Bxr Group and Zdenek Bakala and his family interests

* Seller is a subsidiary of Cercl Holdings Limited, a joint venture between Bxr Group and Zdenek Bakala and his family interests

* Seller will hold approximately 13.2 percent of company's existing issued share capital