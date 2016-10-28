Oct 28 (Reuters) -

* Norway's ministry of Trade, Industry and Fishery says has reached agreement with Faroe Islands, Iceland and EU on herring and blue whiting quotas for 2017

* Norway says recommended quotas for herring is 646,075 tonnes and for blue whiting 1.34 million tonnes

* Norway says is still working on the quota distribution between the countries Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)