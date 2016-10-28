BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank FY net profit rises
* FY net profit 784.8 million riyals versus 784.2 million riyals year ago
Oct 28 Imvest SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a restructuring agreement for bond Imvest S.A. 5% 2013-2018 of total value of 30.0 million euros ($32.71 million)
* Finalized an agreement between Futura Funds, Imvest, Astrim and other companies of the Astrim group for the restructuring of Astrim's financing agreement with Imvest
* In 2013, Imvest used the financial resources from the bond due 2018 to loan 30.0 million euros to Astrim
* Financing that Imvest provided will be guaranteed by stakes in a real estate company in favour of Futura Funds on behalf of Imvest
* Astrim financing agreement is extended to Dec. 2018
