** Ferrexpo -21% in heavy vols & top FTSE All share basic materials faller by a huge margin

** Investor Wigmore Street, ultimately held by a JV involving Czech entrepreneur and billionaire investor Zdenek Bakala, sells c.10.7% stake in co at 110p/shr

** Stock falls to low of 100p by 0818GMT, but still trading higher than mean TP of 71.9p analysts have on stock, according to Reuters data

** Almost a full day's avg vol through in c.20 mins of trade

** More analysts rate stock "sell" or "strong sell" than "buy", data shows

** Stock, +494% YTD, on track for worst day in over 1 yr