Oct 28 Tatneft :
* As a result of the mandatory offer carried out by Tatneft
, Tatneft Group's stake in the share capital of Bank
Zenit exceeded 50 pct
* Will assess the need for Bank Zenit's consolidation into
Tatneft Group's financial statements under IFRS beginning from
the moment or recording title to the bank's shares following the
mandatory offer
* Tatneft's management believes that the probability of
establishing control over the bank under IFRS and, accordingly,
the potential for its consolidation are high
