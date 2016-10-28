UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that after end of trading session on Oct. 31 will conduct extraordinary adjustment of lists of participants of sWIG80, WIG, WIG-Poland and WIG-food indices
* After trading session on Oct. 31, shares of Graal SA will be excluded from sWIG80, WIG, WIG-Poland and WIG-food indices
* In sWIG80 index, shares of Graal will be replaced by Izo-Blok SA
* After end of trading session on Oct. 27, shares of Stelmet SA will replace shares of PRESCO (Yolo) in WIG and WIG-Poland indices
Source text: bit.ly/2dSgzJh
Further company coverage:,,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources