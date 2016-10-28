Oct 28 Calpine Corp :
* Qtrly operating revenues $2.36 billion versus $1.95
billion
* Sees adjusted free cash flow for FY 2017 $710 million -
$860 million
* Calpine reports third quarter results, narrows 2016
guidance and provides 2017 guidance; more than 65% of market cap
available for deployment over next three years
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Narrowing 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $1.8
billion to $1.85 billion
* Calpine corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.8
billion to $1.95 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow $710 million - $760
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: