Oct 28 Spain's Sabadell :

* Says expects to end 2016 with net profit of around 780 million euros

* Says expects net interest income to stabilize and even improve slightly in 2017

* Says will close 90 branches and reduce staff by around 180 employees in Spain in 2016

* Says will continue to focus on cutting costs in 2017

* Says depreciation of pound due to Brexit will reduce group's net profit by 3 percent in fourth quarter