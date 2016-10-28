BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Oct 28 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Sees fiscal 2016 U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75
* Bloomin' Brands-expects to incur in 2017 incremental $9 million expense related to regulations raising salary threshold for employees exempted from overtime
* Bloomin' Brands announces 2016 Q3 diluted EPS of $0.18 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.20; repurchases 7.1 million shares of common stock for $135 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Repurchases 7.1 million shares of common stock for $135 million in quarter
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales for Outback Steakhouse in Brazil up 7.3%
* Qtrly combined U.S. Comparable restaurant sales down 0.7%
* Sees fy adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.35
* Sees FY combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales to be down 1.0% to 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016