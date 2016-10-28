Oct 28 SpectraCure AB (publ) :

* Board decided to carry out a guaranteed rights issue subject to approval at Extraordinary General Meeting on Nov. 25

* Issue comprises a maximum of 29,986,979 units, corresponding to 23,989,583 Swedish crowns ($2.66 million) before issue costs

* Subscription price is 0.80 crown per share

* Subscription period runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 16, 2016

