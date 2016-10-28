Oct 28 Forus SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management agreed to pay FY 2016 interim dividend of 14 Chilean pesos per share or 3.62 billion pesos ($5.57 million) in total

* The dividend will be paid on Nov. 29

