BRIEF-United States Air Force awards Leidos mission planning systems engineering and integration contract
* United States Air Force awards Leidos mission planning systems engineering and integration contract
Oct 28 Everysport Media Group AB :
* Says has acquired 100% stake in Media-Fon AS with product Stallskriket
* Acquisition becomes Everysport's official expansion to Norway
* Acquisition is done through non-cash share issue of 2 million shares
* Seller is Christer Invest AS
* Media-Fon had 2015 turnover of 5.95 million Norwegian crowns ($718,590.36) and result of 350,000 crowns
* Media-Fon is estimated to have 2016 turnover of about 6 million crowns with positive operating profit
Source text: bit.ly/2eYPV24
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2801 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United States Air Force awards Leidos mission planning systems engineering and integration contract
MUMBAI, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A villainous company. Corrupt government officials. A heroic defender of farmers emerging victorious from a fight over land.
* Proposes every 8 issued,unissued existing shares of HK$0.005 each in share capital of co be consolidated into 1 share of HK$0.04 each in share capital of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: