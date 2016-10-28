BRIEF-Nexera Holding announces investment from warburg pincus
* Nexera Holding LLC - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
Oct 28 PIK Group :
* Announces acquisition of two land plots for the construction of residential buildings in St Petersburg;
* Says one of the projects implies construction of 72,000 square metres of housing and is to be implemented in two stages over a three-year period;
* The other project implies construction of 115,000 square metres of housing over a five-year period;
* Says entering the St Petersburg market is one of the company's strategic objectives as part of its strategy of building up diversified land bank. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Invesco reports results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2016
* Cellestia Biotech - raises CHF 8 million seed financing from private investors, PPF group to advance lead anti-cancer compound CB-103 to clinical development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: