Oct 28 Westbury Bancorp Inc :

* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months and year ended September 30, 2016

* Net interest income for three months ended Sept. 30, 2016 was $5.2 million, up 2.0 pct versus three months ended June 30

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.18