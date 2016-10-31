Oct 31 Russia's PIK Group :

* Main shareholder Sergei Gordeev says PIK may delist from the London Stock Exchange

* PIK buys privately held rival Morton from Gordeev

* Deal may create a leader in Russian property development market with a turnover of 180 billion roubles ($2.9 billion)

* Morton is one of the biggest homebuilders in the Moscow region with 5.3 million square metres of projects at various stages as well as an 8-million-sq m land bank ($1 = 63.0119 roubles) Further company coverage:

