Whitbread sales rise as Costa Coffee strengthens
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.
Oct 31 Looser Holding AG :
* Consolidated revenue declined by 0.7 percent to 328.4 million Swiss francs ($332.46 million) (prior year: 330.7 million francs) in first nine months of 2016
* 9-month operating result (EBITDA) was 37.8 million francs (prior year: 37.9 million francs)
* 9-month EBIT increased by about 13 percent to 18.7 million francs with an EBIT margin of 5.7 percent
* 9-month consolidated net income rose by 57.6 percent from relevant prior year date to 10.1 million francs (prior year: 6.4 million francs)
* Again anticipates a significant revenue and earnings growth and an increase in EBITDA margin for full financial year 2016
* Announced combination of Looser Holding with AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is progressing as planned
* Two companies will hold extraordinary general meetings on 1 November 2016 (AFG) and 2 November 2016 (Looser Holding AG), respectively
* Implementation of purchase contract relating to 53.4 percent of shares and public purchase and exchange offer for remaining shares are to be completed by mid-dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.
LONDON, Jan 26 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks company, reported on Thursday better than expected sales growth in the last six months, helped by improvements in its U.S. business and the strong U.S. dollar.
LONDON, Jan 26 British software firm Sage Group is reviewing options for its underperforming U.S. payments business, including a possible sale, the company said in a first-quarter trading statement on Thursday.